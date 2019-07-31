Burning Man is more about creating a platform than about curating an experience. - Kim Cook
Burning Man is self-expression elevated to a civic duty - Larry Harvey
People out here build whole worlds out of nothing, through cooperating. - Larry Harvey
Black Rock gives us all a chance to heal, to become ourselves. - Larry Harvey
Culture is a living breathing organism, that needs to be stimulated, disturbed and set on fire. -Crimson Rose
If you gave yourself permission to be more creative and connected, what would your story be? -Marian Goodell
In the beginning it was all about temporary artwork. Now it’s about work that may have a life far beyond the playa. -Crimson Rose
The ultimate goal of Burning Man is to encourage the culture of creativity. -Marian Goodell
Communities are not produced by sentiment. They grow out of a shared struggle. - Larry Harvey
If your life is burning well, poetry is just the ash. - Leonard Cohen
What is to give light must endure burning. -Victor Frankl
Burning Man is a global community with citizens on six continents. You may already be a member!
Burning Man is the place to find out who you are, then take it a step further.
Burner (n): a citizen of the worldview that is Burning Man. May be encountered everywhere.
Burning Man is a laboratory. Not every experiment works, but we’ll never know if we don't try.
