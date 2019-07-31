Burning Man is more about creating a platform than about curating an experience. - Kim Cook
Burning Man is self-expression elevated to a civic duty - Larry Harvey
People out here build whole worlds out of nothing, through cooperating. - Larry Harvey
Black Rock gives us all a chance to heal, to become ourselves. - Larry Harvey
Culture is a living breathing organism, that needs to be stimulated, disturbed and set on fire. -Crimson Rose
If you gave yourself permission to be more creative and connected, what would your story be? -Marian Goodell
In the beginning it was all about temporary artwork. Now it’s about work that may have a life far beyond the playa. -Crimson Rose
The ultimate goal of Burning Man is to encourage the culture of creativity. -Marian Goodell
Communities are not produced by sentiment. They grow out of a shared struggle. - Larry Harvey
If your life is burning well, poetry is just the ash. - Leonard Cohen
What is to give light must endure burning.  -Victor Frankl
Burning Man is a global community with citizens on six continents. You may already be a member!
Burning Man is the place to find out who you are, then take it a step further.
Burner (n): a citizen of the worldview that is Burning Man. May be encountered everywhere.
Burning Man is a laboratory. Not every experiment works, but we’ll never know if we don't try.

Aug 25 - Sept 2, 2019

The Man burns in 26 days!

Subscribe
to the JRS

The only email
that doesn’t suck

The Burning Man
Timeline

Explore the rich history from the
early years to the present

Photo Credits

Latest News

Burning Man Seeks a Sustainable Future

The Earth is the only world known so far to harbor life. There is nowhere else, at least in the near future, to which our species could migrate. Visit, yes. Settle, not yet. Like it or not, for the moment the Earth is where we make our stand.  – Carl Sagan It’s difficult to go 24 […]

Help Bring the New Cultural Vision for Residential Black Rock City to Life!

The Cultural Vision for Residential Black Rock City is here! Know before you read:  We wrote the vision from the “we” perspective, and “we” doesn’t just mean the opinion of those who wrote it. What’s envisioned comes from our community’s input. It is everyone’s responsibility to make this vision a reality. “We” means all of […]